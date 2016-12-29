BRIEF-NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2,250,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK
BRASILIA Dec 29 Brazil will seek to reform the country's tax code in 2017, President Michel Temer said on Thursday, following his earlier proposals to modify the pension system and labor laws.
In a news conference in Brasília, Temer said he expects the reforms proposed so far to pass swiftly in Congress. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was forging ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise more than $400 million.
* Juna Equity Partners Lp reports a passive stake of 5.5 percent in Evine Live Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jxFCVn) Further company coverage: