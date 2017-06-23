SAO PAULO, June 23 The board of directors of Brazil's pulp producer and exporter Fibria Celulose SA approved obtaining a revolving 1 billion-real credit facility from Banco Bradesco BBI, Fibria said in a securities filing on Friday.

The funding operation was approved during a board meeting on June 13, the filing said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)