RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 25 Brazil's lack of clear rules for the unitization of oilfields is delaying the development of as many as 10 billion barrels of oil and gas and about $120 billion of investment, Jorge Camargo, head of Brazil's oil industry association IBP said on Monday.

Unitization, the process of joining different or competing oil rights in an oilfield into a single unit, is required under Brazilian law, but existing regulations have complicated or prevented this from happening, stopping development in some areas, Camargo said in a conference call.

Camargo, who spoke on a conference call with journalists after meeting with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff today in Brasilia, said he is optimistic she plans to move quickly to fix the unitization rules and present a stimulus package for the industry as its struggles with low prices. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Andrew Hay)