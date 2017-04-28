By Brad Brooks and Pedro Fonseca
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 Brazilian
unions called nationwide strikes on Friday to protest President
Michel Temer's efforts to reduce social security benefits and
weaken labor laws, with disruption expected to road and rail
transport, factories and schools.
Many workers were expected to heed the strike call, due in
part to anger about reforms that will force many Brazilians to
work for years longer before drawing a pension, but also because
the strike will extend a holiday weekend ahead of Labor Day on
Monday.
If successful, the protest would mark Brazil's first general
strike in more than two decades.
In Brasilia, the capital, authorities boarded up windows of
government buildings on Thursday amid fears that protests could
result in violent clashes between demonstrators and police.
Demonstrations were scheduled in other major cities across
the Latin American nation of more than 200 million people.
"It is going to be the biggest strike in the history of
Brazil," said Paulo Pereira da Silva, the president of trade
union group Forca Sindical.
Violent protests have occurred repeatedly during the past
four years amid political turmoil, Brazil's worst recession on
record, and unprecedented corruption investigations that
revealed stunning levels of systematic graft among politicians.
Nearly a third of Temer's cabinet and key congressional
allies came under investigation in the scandal this month,
worsening his dismal approval ratings since taking office last
year after the impeachment of ex-President Dilma Rousseff.
Rousseff's Workers Party grew out of the labor movement, and
her allies have called her removal for breaking budget rules an
illegitimate "coup," contributing to political polarization in
Brazil and hardline union resistance to Temer's agenda.
Vagner Freitas, the national president of the Central
Workers Union (CUT), Brazil's biggest labor confederation, said
the government's reforms "leave no room to negotiate."
"Temer does not even want to negotiate, he just wants to
meet the demands of the businessmen who financed the 'coup'
precisely to end social security and legalize the exploitation
of workers," Freitas said in a statement.
A spokesman for Temer rejected the union criticism, saying
the government was working to undo the economic damage wrought
under the previous Workers Party government, which had the
backing of the CUT.
"The inheritance of that was 13 million unemployed. The
government is carrying out reforms to change this situation, to
create jobs and economic growth," said spokesman Marcio de
Freitas.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo and Pedro Fonseca in Rio
de Janiero; Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia;
Editing by Daniel Flynn and Leslie Adler)