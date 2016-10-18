(Repeats to cover corrected alert)

SAO PAULO Oct 18 The Brazilian government aims to extend the fiber optic network to 75 percent of the country's cities, the telecommunications secretary at the Science and Technology Ministry said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo, André Borges added that he means to attract more datacenters to Brazil by reducing taxes and improving legal security. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)