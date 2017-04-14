MOVES-RBC Capital promotes Sinawi to head of US rates sales
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets has promoted Scott Sinawi to head of US rates sales in its fixed income currencies and commodities trading group.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT
* Abbott will pay $51 a share to acquire the diagnostic testing group instead of the earlier $56-a-share price - FT, citing sources Source text - on.ft.com/2nLyoDG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 15 A U.S. court on Thursday declined to block the Federal Communications Commission from easing Obama-era limits on local television ownership, which could have prevented Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators.
June 15 Youth tobacco use in the United States fell to historic lows in 2016, leading public health experts to speculate that a smoke-free generation may be within reach.