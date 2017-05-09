BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Acacia Communications Inc
* Acacia Communications reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $114.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.4 million
* Sees Q2 revenue $85.0 million to $95.0 million
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.22 to $0.35
* Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia