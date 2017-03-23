BRIEF-CIT announces $550 mln of additional capital actions
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
March 23 Accenture Plc:
* Accenture reports strong second-quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $8.65 billion to $8.9 billion
* Q2 revenue $8.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.34 billion
* Qtrly new bookings are $9.2 billion, with consulting bookings of $4.6 billion and outsourcing bookings of $4.6 billion
* Accenture Plc says consulting net revenues for quarter were $4.41 billion, an increase of 3 percent in U.S. Dollars
* Accenture Plc - narrowing its range for full-year revenue growth to 6-8pct in local currency, compared with 5-8pct previously
* Accenture Plc says outsourcing net revenues were $3.91 billion, an increase of 7 percent in u.s. Dollars
* Now expects GAAP operating margin for full fiscal year to be in range of 13.5 percent to 13.7 percent
* Accenture Plc says gross margin for quarter was 30.1 percent, compared with 29.8 percent for Q2 last year
* Accenture Plc - full 2017 fiscal year outlook assume that foreign-exchange impact on its results in U.S. Dollars will be negative 2 percent compared with fiscal 2016
* For fiscal 2017, company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in range of $4.6 billion to $4.9 billion
* Accenture Plc - company declares semi-annual cash dividend of $1.21 per share, a 10pct increase over prior year
* Accenture Plc - for fiscal 2017, company now expects net revenue growth to be in range of 6 percent to 8 percent in local currency
* Accenture-In May 2017, expects to record non-cash settlement charge of about $425 million, pre-tax, in connection with termination of U.S. Pension plan
* Now expects fy 2017 diluted GAAP EPS to be in range of $5.31 to $5.48, including impact of settlement charge
* Accenture - settlement charge will reduce co's 2017 GAAP EPS by about $0.39 and its full-year GAAP operating margin by approximately 120 basis points
* Excluding settlement charge, company now expects FY 2017 eps to be in range of $5.70 to $5.87
* Accenture Plc - expects 2017 diluted GAAP EPS to be in range of $5.31 to $5.48, including impact of settlement charge
* Accenture Plc - excluding settlement charge, company now expects 2017 EPS to be in range of $5.70 to $5.87
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.87, revenue view $34.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $8.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
