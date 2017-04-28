BRIEF-Apple files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
April 28 Adcorp Australia Ltd
* Adcorp commences legal proceedings against Dentsu Mitchell
* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia
* Adcorp also claims payment for unpaid invoices in context of provision of the services
* Adcorp is seeking damages arising from termination of services that adcorp was providing to Dentsu Mitchell
* Services in context of Dentsu Mitchell's role as principal contractor under Australian government's master media agency contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: