April 28 Adcorp Australia Ltd

* Adcorp commences legal proceedings against Dentsu Mitchell

* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia

* Adcorp also claims payment for unpaid invoices in context of provision of the services

* Adcorp is seeking damages arising from termination of services that adcorp was providing to Dentsu Mitchell

* Services in context of Dentsu Mitchell's role as principal contractor under Australian government's master media agency contract