REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
March 30 Advanced Accelerator Applications SA :
* Advanced Accelerator Applications signs strategic supply agreement with University Of Missouri for lutetium 177
* Advanced Accelerator Applications - announced a 10-year exclusive supply agreement for lutetium 177 with university of missouri research reactor
* Through agreement, MURR will supply co with GMP-quality lutetium 177 chloride Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
LONDON, June 15 Acacia Mining's production of gold from Tanzania has been hit by an export ban but targets for the year remain unchanged at this stage, Chief Executive Brad Gordon said on Thursday.
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter