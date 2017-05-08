BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Aeterna Zentaris Inc:
* Aeterna Zentaris reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - qtrly revenue $261,000 versus $242,000; qtrly loss per share $0.31
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - do not anticipate conducting clinical trials of zoptrex with respect to any other indications
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - co's focus has now shifted entirely to filing new drug application for macrilen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing