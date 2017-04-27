BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 27 Aflac Inc-
* Aflac Incorporated announces first quarter results, affirms 2017 outlook, declares second quarter cash dividend
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.67
* Q1 earnings per share $1.47
* Q1 revenue fell 2.6 percent to $5.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $5.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aflac Inc - affirms 2017 outlook
* Aflac - "we continue to anticipate that we'll repurchase in range of $1.3 to $1.5 billion of our shares in 2017, front-end loaded in first half of year"
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.44, revenue view $21.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg