Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
March 23 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV :
* Reports progress on store divestments, gives update on Belgium strategy
* Belgian subsidiaries have reached agreements to divest four stores and one project in Belgium
* Carrefour has agreed to buy one Albert Heijn store and two Delhaize affiliated stores, as well as one project
* Independently and separately, an independent supermarket entrepreneur has agreed to buy one store from Albert Heijn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.