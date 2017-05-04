May 4 Alamos Gold Inc
* Alamos reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $121 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.1 million
* Produced 96,200 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $827
per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,014 per ounce in
quarter
* Sold 98,755 ounces of gold at an average realized price of
$1,225 per ounce for revenues of $121.0 million in quarter
* Gold production is expected to range between 400,000 to
430,000 ounces at AISC of $940 per ounce in 2017
* Total capital spending for company's operating mines is
expected to range between $105 and $122 million in 2017
