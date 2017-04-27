April 27 Alcentra Capital Corp-
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces management
promotions and other changes
* Alcentra Capital -Paul Hatfield has been named as chairman
emeritus of company and Paul Echausse has been appointed as
chairman of company's board of directors
* Alcentra Capital Corp - David Scopelliti has been
promoted, effective as of June 30, 2017, to president and chief
executive officer of company
* Alcentra Capital Corp - promotion of Ellida Mcmillan to
chief financial officer
