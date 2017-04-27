April 27 Alcentra Capital Corp-

* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces management promotions and other changes

* Alcentra Capital -Paul Hatfield has been named as chairman emeritus of company and Paul Echausse has been appointed as chairman of company's board of directors

* Alcentra Capital Corp - David Scopelliti has been promoted, effective as of June 30, 2017, to president and chief executive officer of company

* Alcentra Capital Corp - promotion of Ellida Mcmillan to chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: