April 24 Alcobra Ltd

* Alcobra Ltd - "mailed proxy materials for extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, called by Brosh Capital L.P. and certain of its affiliates"

* Alcobra Ltd- "urges shareholders to reject Brosh Group's efforts to take control of board of directors"

* Says proxy materials describe board's opposition to Brosh Group's calling of meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: