BRIEF-D-Box Technologies reports quarterly earnings per share $0.001
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
May 10 Allergan Plc
* Allergan announces tender offers by certain subsidiaries
* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan funding with respect to 4.850% notes due 2044
* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with 4.550% notes due 2035 and 4.750% notes due 2045 issued by allergan funding
* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan finance with respect to 3.250% notes due 2022 and 4.625% notes due 2042
* Allergan plc - warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with forest laboratories, llc with respect to 4.375% notes due 2019 and 4.875% notes due 2021
* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan with respect to 3.375% notes due 2020
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.
* Inscape Corp - Jim Stelter, president of West Elm workspace with Inscape business unit, will be retiring from company