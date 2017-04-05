GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 5 Allergan Plc
* Allergan reports topline Phase II data supporting advancement of Botox® (onabotulinumtoxina) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD)
* Allergan Plc - Botox 30 U dose demonstrated numerically superior efficacy in madrs total score compared to placebo
* Allergan Plc - Both secondary efficacy variables (CGI-S and HAMD-17) showed numerically superior efficacy over placebo in Phase II study
* Allergan Plc - 50 units of Botox did not demonstrate superior efficacy over placebo in Phase II study
* Allergan Plc - Both 30 units and 50 units of Botox were well tolerated in Phase II study
* Allergan - Plan to move forward and develop a Phase 3 program for a potential new treatment option for patients adults with major depressive disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.