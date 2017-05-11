BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 10 Altura Energy Inc
* Altura Energy Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results and operational update
* Q1 production volumes averaged 1,015 boe per day, a per share increase of 151 percent from Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.02
* Overall production to exit 2017 at a rate of approximately 1,350 boe per day
* Corporation's 2017 net capital investment program is expected to total $17.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.