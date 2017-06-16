June 16 Amedisys Inc
* Amedisys Inc says on June 12, 2017, co reached an
agreement-in-principle to settle a putative securities class
action lawsuit
* In connection with proposed settlement, co expects to
record a pre-tax charge to net income of approximately $28.75
million in q2 of 2017
* Amedisys Inc says approximately $15 million of settlement
amount will be paid by company's insurance carriers - SEC filing
* Amedisys Inc - company will pay for settlement with
available resources and expects settlement payment to occur
during Q3 of 2017
* Amedisys - all parties to action executed a binding term
sheet that provides in part for settlement payment of $43.75
million, dismissal of litigation
