BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Amgen Inc
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 it suspected some of its vehicles had at least one "defeat device" that improperly bypassed emissions controls, emails disclosed under a public records request on Friday show.
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.