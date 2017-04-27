BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 27 (Reuters) -
* appian corp files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
* Appian Corp files to issue its class a common stock in the ipo
* Appian Corp - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Barclays among underwriters to IPO
* Appian Corp says it has applied to list its class a common stock on the nasdaq under the symbol "APPN" Source text: (bit.ly/2oQM0tD)
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock