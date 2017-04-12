April 13 Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics expects first quarter 2017 results to exceed guidance

* Q1 revenue $96.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $89.8 million

* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q1 2017 gaap fully diluted earnings per share in range of $0.91 to $0.94

* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in range of 42.5% to 42.9%, above prior non-GAAP outlook of 38% to 40%

* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in range of $1.00 to $1.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S