PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Applied Optoelectronics Inc
* Applied Optoelectronics expects first quarter 2017 results to exceed guidance
* Q1 revenue $96.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $89.8 million
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q1 2017 gaap fully diluted earnings per share in range of $0.91 to $0.94
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in range of 42.5% to 42.9%, above prior non-GAAP outlook of 38% to 40%
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in range of $1.00 to $1.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July