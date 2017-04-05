GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 5 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Aralez announces reduction in U.S. Sales force and cost savings program
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - 32 pct reduction in U.S. sales force
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - reduction in sales force is expected to reduce current annual run rate of operating expenses by approximately $7.5 million
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - sales force restructuring is expected to yield savings for 2017 and beyond
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - strategic realignment of resources with an emphasis on zontivity launch
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals says as a result of sales force reduction, anticipates it will incur cash severance costs of approximately $0.6 million in q2 of 2017
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - company intends to communicate details of the plan in its q1 2017 earnings release to be issued in early may 2017
* Aralez Pharma- plan includes realignment of certain financial resources to support phased launch of zontivity that is expected to begin in mid-april
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says is in process of finalizing its overall cost savings plan
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - cost savings plan includes significant decrease in marketing spend on yosprala
* Aralez Pharma-has begun other initiatives expected to reduce spending across business, some of which were already assumed in previously issued financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.