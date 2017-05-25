BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces underwriters' option to purchase additional shares
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock
May 25 ARI Network Services Inc:
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 million to $13.5 million
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 million to $13.5 million
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up 12 to 13 percent
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing
* Foreign direct investment rises despite U.S. abandoning TPP