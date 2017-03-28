BRIEF-RMB says completes internal group restructure
* Completed internal group restructure in terms of which, inter alia, an asset holding entity and treasury entity have been created within group
March 28 Aset Therapeutics Inc:
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Charles Pettit notified board of his intention to resign as Chief Executive Officer and a director effective August 31
LONDON, June 14 Shareholders to German packaging company Kloeckner Pentaplast are set for a €426m dividend payout as part of a latest €2bn cross-border loan and bond deal that will also refinance existing debt and back its merger with UK peer Linpac, banking sources said.