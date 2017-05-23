May 23ASJ Inc

* Says 1,666 of its first series options were exercised to 166,600 shares, during the period from May 19 to May 23

* 55,600 shares with exercise price of 568.8 yen per share and 111,000 shares with exercise price of 658.8 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gkQhwM

