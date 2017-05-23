BRIEF-ETREND Hightech to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
May 23ASJ Inc
* Says 1,666 of its first series options were exercised to 166,600 shares, during the period from May 19 to May 23
* 55,600 shares with exercise price of 568.8 yen per share and 111,000 shares with exercise price of 658.8 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gkQhwM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
ANKARA, June 22 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tensions related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on Thursday.
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.