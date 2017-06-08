June 8 Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* Aurora to make strategic investment in Hempco

* Aurora Cannabis Inc says will be making strategic investment in Hempco for ownership stake of up to 19.9% on a fully diluted basis

* Will obtain an option to acquire shares from majority owners of Hempco

* Aurora says exercise of option, will bring Aurora's total ownership interest in Hempco to 50.1% on a fully diluted basis