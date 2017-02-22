BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 AXT Inc
* AXT Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 revenue $20.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AXT Inc says gross margin was 37.1 percent of revenue for q4 of 2016, compared with 34.6 percent of revenue in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V