Feb 22 AXT Inc

* AXT Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 revenue $20.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

AXT Inc says gross margin was 37.1 percent of revenue for q4 of 2016, compared with 34.6 percent of revenue in Q3 of 2016