BRIEF-4.73 mln share offering of GAM holding priced at CHF 13.15 per share- bookrunner
* offering of 4.73 million shares priced at CHF 13.15 per share
June 26 Azimut Holding Spa:
* SAYS ITS SWISS SUBSIDIARY AZ SWISS & PARTNERS SA SIGNED SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE EQUITY CAPITAL OF SDB FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 27 Robert MacNaughton is joining UBS as managing director and head of high-yield trading, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* U.S. near-term put contracts outweigh call options 3.3 times