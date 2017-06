May 26 BANCA IFIS SPA:

* BUYS FROM BARCLAYS A PERFORMING AND NON PERFORMING LOAN PORTFOLIO FOR NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT EUR 190 MILLION

* PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF ABOUT 75,500 POSITIONS OF MOSTLY NON-PERFORMING CONSUMER LOANS AND FOR THE REMAINING PART OF PERFORMING LOAN AGREEMENTS REGULARLY REPAID Source text: reut.rs/2rXXFJ3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)