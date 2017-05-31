May 31 Bank of New York Mellon Corp

* Formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, BNY Mellon Government Securities Services Corp

* BNY Mellon Government Securities Services will be headquartered in New York

* Bank of New York Mellon - ‍BNY Mellon Government Securities Services appointed Brian Ruane as CEO to lead management and operations of subsidiary​

* Bank of New York Mellon-BNY Mellon Government Securities Services board to include Elizabeth Robinson,Richard Ketchum,David Weisbrod as independent directors​