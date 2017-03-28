March 28 Barrick Gold Corp:
* Has reached an agreement with Goldcorp Inc to form a new
partnership at cerro casale project in Chile
* Barrick Gold Corp - under terms of agreement, Goldcorp has
agreed to purchase a 25 percent interest in cerro casale from
Barrick
* Barrick Gold - as consideration for 25 percent interest
acquired from Barrick, Goldcorp will fund Barrick's first $260
million of expenditures on project
* Barrick Gold - Goldcorp will also fund cerro casale JV's
acquisition of 100 percent interest in adjacent quebrada seca
property from Kinross upon closing
* Barrick Gold - deal, coupled with concurrent purchase by
Goldcorp of Kinross 25% interest in cerro casale, will result in
a 50/50 JV between Barrick, Goldcorp
* Barrick Gold - as consideration for 25 percent interest
acquired from co, Goldcorp will spend a total project investment
commitment of $520 million
