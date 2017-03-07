BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 Baytex Energy Corp:
* Baytex reports 2016 results, strong reserves growth in the Eagle Ford and resumption of drilling activity in Canada
* Q4 FFO per share C$0.36
* Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 65,136 boe/d (79pct oil and NGL) during Q4
* Baytex Energy Corp- have also initiated 2017 drilling program at Peace River with two rigs currently running
* Baytex Energy Corp - expect to deliver 3-4pct exit rate production growth this year
* Baytex Energy Corp- plan to drill a total of 11 net multi-lateral horizontal wells and 8 net stratigraphic test wells at Peace River in 2017
* Baytex Energy Corp - our 2017 production guidance range is 66,000 to 70,000 BOE/D with budgeted exploration
* Sees 2017 development capital expenditures of $300 million to $350 million
* Baytex Energy Corp - for full-year, approximately 70pct of our planned capital expenditures will be directed to our Eagle Ford operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.