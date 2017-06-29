June 29 Beigene Ltd :

* Beigene presents preliminary phase 1 data on BGB-A317 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma at the ESMO 19th world congress on gastrointestinal cancer

* Preliminary phase 1 data suggest BGB-A317 was generally well tolerated,exhibited preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity in HCC patients