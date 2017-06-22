June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp
Ltd:
* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - provides
update on proceeding, investigation of Chairman, CEO of D.B.S.
Satellite, an additional officer in D.B.S.
* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - Tel
Aviv-Jaffa Magistrate Court handed down decision on June 21,
2017, to release suspects on restrictive conditions
* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - this morning
searches have been taking place in co offices as part of
investigation by Israel Securities Authority
* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - conditions
include, among others, requirement of D.B.S.’S CEO, officer to
remain under house arrest until June 23
Source text: (bit.ly/2stoS8F)
