April 26 Biotest AG:
* Recalls human albumin and reduces forecast
* Performed a batch recall of human albumin (Albiomin(R)) 5 percent and 20 percent Biotest
injection solution
* Batches in question had already been quarantined by Biotest on April 13, 2017
* As a precautionary measure, reduces its sales guidance from single-digit growth rate to
level of previous year and its EBIT guidance of 46 million euros to 48 million euros ($49.95
million - $52.12 million) by 25 million to 30 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9209 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)