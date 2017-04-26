April 26 Biotest AG:

* Recalls human albumin and reduces forecast

* Performed a batch recall of human albumin (Albiomin(R)) 5 percent and 20 percent Biotest injection solution

* Batches in question had already been quarantined by Biotest on April 13, 2017

* As a precautionary measure, reduces its sales guidance from single-digit growth rate to level of previous year and its EBIT guidance of 46 million euros to 48 million euros ($49.95 million - $52.12 million) by 25 million to 30 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)