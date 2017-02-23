Feb 23 BJ's Restaurants Inc:

* BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $265.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $264.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BJ's Restaurants Inc says Q4 comparable restaurant sales declined 2.2%

* BJ's Restaurants Inc - company currently has approximately $59.5 million available under its authorized $350 million share repurchase program

* BJ's Restaurants Inc says implementing several major sales building initiatives which have been tested over past year