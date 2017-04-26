April 26 Epigenomics Ag

* Epigenomics AG: BLITZ F16-83 GMBH to launch takeover offer for Epigenomics AG

* Epigenomics - Co, CFIC, Blitz F16-83 GMBH entered business combination agreement regarding takeover of Epigenomics by bidder

* Epigenomics - Other than by CFIC, bidder to be indirectly owned by largest current shareholder of Epigenomics, Biochain

* Epigenomics - Pursuant to BCA, bidder agreed to launch voluntary public takeover offer pursuant to german takeover act to buy all outstanding shares of Co

* Says under terms of BCA, Epigenomics shareholders will be offered 7.52 euros in cash per each ordinary share

* Says transaction values Epigenomics' equity, including net cash, at approximately 171 million euros

* Says current workforce of Epigenomics is not intended to be reduced as a consequence of transaction