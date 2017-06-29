UPDATE 1-Chinese online insurer ZhongAn files for up to $1.5 bln HK IPO -IFR
* Backed by Tencent, Ant Financial, Ping An (Adds details on ZhongAn's business, main shareholders)
June 28 Blue Apron Holdings Inc
* Blue Apron Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says Initial Public Offering of 30.0 million shares priced at $10.00 per share
* Announced pricing of IPO of 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 30 ZhongAn Online Property and Casualty Insurance, China's first internet-only insurer, has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to $1.5 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.
June 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.