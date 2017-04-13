April 13 Nikkei:

* Bridgestone will issue 150 billion yen in straight bonds, with plans to use proceeds for acquisitions, capital investment and a stock buyback - Nikkei

* Bridgestone debt to be issued in 3 tranches inculding 40 billion yen in 5-year bonds, 50 billion yen in 7-year bonds, 60 billion yen in 10-year instruments- Nikkei