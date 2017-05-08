BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
May 8 Brinks Co-
* Brink’S increases dividend by 50%, approves repurchase program
* Brinks Co - $200 million share repurchase program authorized
* Brinks Co - authorization expires december 31, 2019.
* Brinks Co - approved a 50 percent increase in company's quarterly dividend, from 10 cents to 15 cents per share
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale