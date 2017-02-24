Apple hires two top TV executives from Sony Pictures
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
Feb 24 Brixton Metals Corp
* Brixton Metals announces brokered financing of $4 million led by Gravitas Securities
* Private placement will consist of any combination of units to be issued $0.50 per unit
* Private placement will consist of common shares issued on a 'flow through' basis under income tax act at a price of $0.55 per ft share
* Proceeds from private placement will be used to advance thorn gold-silver project and Langis Silver Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
* Futures up: Dow 14 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Ascot Resources raises $8.45 million through the exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: