Feb 24 Brixton Metals Corp

* Brixton Metals announces brokered financing of $4 million led by Gravitas Securities

* Private placement will consist of any combination of units to be issued $0.50 per unit

* Private placement will consist of common shares issued on a 'flow through' basis under income tax act at a price of $0.55 per ft share

* Proceeds from private placement will be used to advance thorn gold-silver project and Langis Silver Project