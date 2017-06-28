RPT-COLUMN-OPEC should let oil prices rebalance the market: Kemp
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
June 28 Bruker Corp-
* Bruker Corp - on June 22, 2017, Chris Van Ingen informed co of his intention to retire from company's board of directors, effective June 30
* Bruker Corp - Ingen's decision to retire was for medical reasons and not related to any disagreement with company
* Bruker Corp - board approved a reduction in size of board from thirteen to twelve members, effective July 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tmlqhl) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 28 (BRUSSELS) - Google's clash with EU antitrust enforcers has echoes of Microsoft's decade-long regulatory battle, a legacy that parent company Alphabet should bear in mind as it considers challenging the Commission, lawyers and fund managers said.
* Reiterates commitment to investment in joint ventures (Adds details, context)