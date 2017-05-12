UPDATE 2-Trade-focused academic Tenreyro picked as Bank of England policymaker
* LSE economist Tenreyro has criticised Brexit (Adds details, Tenreyro views on UK outlook, Barro comments)
May 12 Buhler Industries Inc:
* Buhler industries reports 2nd quarter earnings
* Q2 revenue c$79.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* "sales for 2017 are expected to be up slightly over 2016 sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LSE economist Tenreyro has criticised Brexit (Adds details, Tenreyro views on UK outlook, Barro comments)
* Neogen corp - new neoseek tests will be performed at neogen's geneseek facilities in lincoln, neb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday urged the management of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co to explore alternatives including taking the company private.