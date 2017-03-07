BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp names Tim Welsh vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support
* u.s. Bank names Tim Welsh vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support
March 7 Cabot Microelectronics Corp
* Cabot Microelectronics Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.20per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* u.s. Bank names Tim Welsh vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement