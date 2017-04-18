April 18 Calamp Corp:

* Calamp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 revenue $86.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $86 million

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees consolidated revenue in range of $84 to $90 million for fiscal 2018 first quarter ending may 31, 2017

* Calamp Corp sees q1 consolidated revenue in range of $84 to $90 million

* Calamp Corp sees q1 non-gaap net income in range of $0.24 to $0.32 per diluted share

* Sees gaap basis net income in range of $0.01 to $0.09 per diluted share for fiscal 2018 first quarter ending may 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $88.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: