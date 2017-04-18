April 18 Calamp Corp:
* Calamp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017
financial results
* Q4 revenue $86.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $86 million
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees consolidated revenue in range of $84 to $90 million
for fiscal 2018 first quarter ending may 31, 2017
* Calamp Corp sees q1 consolidated revenue in range of $84
to $90 million
* Calamp Corp sees q1 non-gaap net income in range of $0.24
to $0.32 per diluted share
* Sees gaap basis net income in range of $0.01 to $0.09 per
diluted share for fiscal 2018 first quarter ending may 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $88.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
