BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $34.5 million non-core asset sale
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - bellatrix plans on reviewing its full year 2017 capital expenditure budget
March 28 Calithera Biosciences Inc:
* Calithera to receive $12 million milestone payment from Incyte for achievement of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic goals in Phase 1 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 U.S. stock index futures edged up on Wednesday as investors braced for a near-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Renesola announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal and formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions