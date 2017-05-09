BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Calix Inc
* Calix reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.57
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.67
* Q1 revenue $117.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue $122.0 - $126.0 million
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.19 - $0.12
* Calix Inc says company is reiterating its prior guidance for full year 2017 projecting revenue growth of 10% or more relative to 2016
* Calix - Estimates that GAAP EPS will be about $0.09 lower for Q2 2017 due to inclusion of stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, others
* Calix - Estimates that GAAP EPS of about $0.40 lower for full year 2017 due to inclusion of stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: