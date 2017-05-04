May 4 CalSTRS:

* CalSTRS sends letter to Southern Co shareholders urging them to vote against directors Steven Specker and Dale Klein at co's annual meeting - SEC filing

* CalSTRS also urges shareholders to vote against proposal to approve Southern Co's executive compensation - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pcQSJJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)